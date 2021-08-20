Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.18.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,734 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

