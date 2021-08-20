Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1,349.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $333.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.34. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

