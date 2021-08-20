Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

