Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.68. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,592 shares of company stock worth $65,041,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.