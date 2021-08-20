Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Materialise worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.77 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

