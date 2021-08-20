Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.25. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

