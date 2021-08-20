Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.67%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

