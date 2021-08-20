Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MNR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

