Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $100.49 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $108.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

