Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.