Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Canaan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAN stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

