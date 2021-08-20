Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,325 shares of company stock valued at $833,513. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

