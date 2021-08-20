Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,686 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

