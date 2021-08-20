Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ebang International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ebang International by 32,737.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebang International stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

