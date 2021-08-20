Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,042.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

