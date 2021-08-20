Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $58.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

