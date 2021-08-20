Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

