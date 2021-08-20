Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 30,582 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

