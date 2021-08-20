Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

