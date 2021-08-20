Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,005 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

