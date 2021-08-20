ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $12,584.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008496 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

