Exeedme Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $36.23 million and $2.92 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

