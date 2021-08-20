Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 63.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

