EXMR FDN Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $30,751.54 and $6,393.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00162800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

