Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.27 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $17,148.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,014.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.06639678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.71 or 0.01388798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00369773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00140447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.86 or 0.00570983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00345927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00309208 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.