Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 269,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 330,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06.

About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.