F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.60. F45 Training shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

