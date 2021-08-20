Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

