Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce sales of $29.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.96 billion and the lowest is $27.28 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $119.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock opened at $355.12 on Friday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock worth $880,289,206. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

