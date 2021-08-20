Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock worth $880,289,206. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $357.53. The company had a trading volume of 246,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

