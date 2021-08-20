Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 62.5% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,530,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.