Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 9.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $92,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

