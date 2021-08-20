FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $8,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Shares of FDS opened at $365.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $376.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

