Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

FITB stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

