Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.1% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 866,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

