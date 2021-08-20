Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $63.60. 4,785,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.