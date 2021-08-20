Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $369.86. 278,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,193. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

