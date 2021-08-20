Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

