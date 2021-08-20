Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $663.27. 1,300,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $578.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.07. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $221,832,240. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.