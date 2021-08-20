Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $3.67 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. 9,705,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

