Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

SHY remained flat at $$86.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

