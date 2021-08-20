Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 1.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.05. 4,661,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

