Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1,204,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

