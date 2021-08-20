Fairfield Bush & CO. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. 1,600,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

