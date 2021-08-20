Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,440 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

