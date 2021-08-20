Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 2,300 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 926,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

