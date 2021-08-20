Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 250 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 57,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $549.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

