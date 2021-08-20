Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,049 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE:RY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.71. 964,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

