Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,138 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 9,008,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

