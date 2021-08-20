Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 370 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $475.17. 997,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

